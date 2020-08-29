August 29, 2020
Facebook Accused of Hampering Genocide Trial
First, Facebook was used to spread fake news about Myanmar. Then it vowed to stop this from happening again. And now, it is refusing to help with the Rohingya genocide investigation. We look at Facebook’s #doublestandards. Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr Science & Technology news 👉 http://trt.world/13sf #DoubleCheck #genocide #genocidetrial
