The UN at 75 | Bigger Than Five
75 years after the establishment of the United Nations to ‘save succeeding generations from the scourge of war’, has the #UN lived up to its ideals? The #UnitedNations marks its 75th anniversary this year. The organization has faced many crises over its three-quarter century-long history. But this September, because of the pandemic, the annual session of the #GeneralAssembly won’t be held at UN headquarters. Instead of flying to NY for this ritual, Heads of State and Government, will deliver their speeches online under the theme: “reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism”. With growing trends towards isolationism and unilateralism in some parts of the world, including the host country, the United States, will this amount to little more than diplomatic talk? Guests: Tijjani Muhammed-Bande President of the United Nations General Assembly Shashi Tharoor Former UN Under-Secretary General for Communications and Public Information Watch other episodes of 'Bigger Than Five' 👉 http://trt.world/13qv
The UN at 75 | Bigger Than Five
August 29, 2020
