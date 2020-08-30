WORLD
1 MIN READ
Montenegrans go to the polls to elect a new parliament
Voters in the tiny republic of Montenegro are now heading to the polls to elect a new parliament. The country has been ruled by the Democratic Party of Socialists and its leader President Milo Djukanovic since the 1990s. They still lead in the polls but a controversial law on confiscating Church assets, accusations of corruption and increasing support for Serbian nationalism have squeezed their lead. TRT World's Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead. Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Communal Living 👉 http://trt.world/1621 #Montenegro #Election #Djukanovic
Montenegrans go to the polls to elect a new parliament
August 30, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us