Escaping the net of bosses and office hours

The pandemic has forced many of us out of our offices and into our homes. But what if that home could also move? Jack Parrock met a couple off the Spanish island of Formentera​ who’ve taken the concept of the digital nomad to sea. TRT World | Travel 🌎 👉 http://trt.world/166r #Catamaran #Pandemic #Seas