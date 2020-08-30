August 30, 2020
Belarus government bans or expels most foreign journalists
It's been three weeks since Belarus' contested election and protesters aren't letting up. Now, Belarus has banned most foreign media from working in the country, in another attempt to hinder coverage of the efforts to push President Alexander Lukashenko from power. Liz Maddock reports. Belarus Riots 👉 http://trt.world/16zj #BelarusProtests #ForeignMedia #Journalism
