A Place Called Pakistan - Along the Iranian Border

Eva goes to #Islamabad and meets with an extraordinary female fighter pilot. She hitches a 6 hour helicopter ride to the Iranian border and heads to #Quetta where she meets some remarkable teenagers practicing the art of #Parkour. Catch Episode 3 of A Place Called Pakistan, exclusively on TRT World. Watch other episodes of ‘A Place Called Pakistan’ 👉 http://trt.world/1qzw