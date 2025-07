How a young woman survived the Beirut blast

“I’m hearing screams and noises and car alarms and I’m on the floor and I was like, is this happening?” This is the story of a young woman who survived the Beirut blast despite sustaining serious injuries. Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 Lebanon Protests 🇱🇧 👉 http://trt.world/1pc8 #beirutblast #beirutexplosionsurvivor #beirutexplosion