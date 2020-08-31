Jasmine industry doing well despite pandemic in Egypt

In Egypt, the northern province of Gharbia has emerged as one of the largest producers of jasmine in the world. The flower's oil and incense are prized around the globe. A trade group says jasmine products bring in 6.5 million dollars a year for Egypt. Business might be down this year because of the pandemic, but as Shoaib reports, it's still sweet.