David Haye talks to Rachael Downie about the return of Boxing

Boxing - like other sports - has been dealt a major body blow by the pandemic. Dozens of fights worldwide have been cancelled, but thankfully the sport has returned. And luckily for us, former #WBA heavyweight champion #DavidHaye has opened the doors of his gym to Racheal Downie to talk about the highs and lows of 'The Sweet Science'. Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica