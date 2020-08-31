August 31, 2020
How Banksy is helping rescue migrants trying to get to Europe
Migrants -a story which has dropped down the news agenda in recent months, remains important. Thousands of people continue trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe and thousands more have died attempting the journey. As Akanksha Saxena reports, a new element in this year's story of hope and loss is a boat called the Louise Michel, which is funded by the artist Banksy.
