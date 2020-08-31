Jasmine industry in Egypt thriving despite pandemic | Money Talks

In Egypt, the northern province of Gharbia has emerged as one of the largest producers of jasmine in the world; the flowers' oil and incense are prized around the globe. A trade group says they bring in $6.5 million a year for Egypt. Business might be down this year because of the pandemic, but as Shoaib reports, it's still sweet. #EgyptAgriculture #Jasmine #EgyptEconomy