Desecration of Quran in Sweden and Norway condemned

Pages of the Quran were torn apart and spat at during an anti-Muslim rally in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. Similar scenes were witnessed in the Swedish city of Malmo on Friday when far-right activists held a Quran-burning rally. The OIC Islamophobia Observatory, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Turkey and Pakistan condemned the rallies. Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia #desecrationOfQuran #QuranBurning #MalmoRiots