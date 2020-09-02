Knife crimes in the UK

Knife crimes in the UK are on the rise and many of them are gang related. In 2019, knife attacks killed more teenagers in the UK than in any other year over the previous decade. Now, a movement called Bikestormz is trying to stop British kids from joining gangs. TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London.