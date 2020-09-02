Lebanese Protestors accuse Macron of meddling in country's affairs

Police and protesters have clashed in the Lebanese capital Beirut on the day the the country marks 100 years as a state independent from France. The unrest unfolded as French President Emmanuel Macron threatened Lebanon with sanctions if there wasn't swift reform by the end of October. It's the second time in less than a month Macron has visited Lebanon. And as Altaf Ali reports while Macron claims he's there to seek change, many are now accusing him of being a meddler rather than a change-maker.