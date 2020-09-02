Charlie Hebdo republishes controversial cartoon ahead of trial

The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has re-published the controversial cartoons that made it the target of a terror attack in 2015. On Wednesday, 14 of the alleged suspects will go on trial accused of helping the two brothers who carried out the massacre. 12 Charlie Hebdo staff were killed in the shooting, and five more died in a related attack in Paris. From the French capital, Francis Collings reports.