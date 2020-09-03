WORLD
1 MIN READ
German Parliament To Investigate Wirecard Financial Scandal
Wirecard was once a source of German pride but today it's insolvent and under investigation. The payment processing company is accused of one of the greatest frauds in recent history and no one seems to be able to account for $2 billion. So, who's to blame for the company's collapse? And did the German government ignore red flags about the tech giant? Guests: Patrick Boyle Founding Partner of Palomar Capital Management Andrew Bulkeley Business Reporter at The Berliner Zeitung Jan Bouwens Professor of Accounting at the University of Amsterdam
German Parliament To Investigate Wirecard Financial Scandal
September 3, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us