German Parliament To Investigate Wirecard Financial Scandal

Wirecard was once a source of German pride but today it's insolvent and under investigation. The payment processing company is accused of one of the greatest frauds in recent history and no one seems to be able to account for $2 billion. So, who's to blame for the company's collapse? And did the German government ignore red flags about the tech giant? Guests: Patrick Boyle Founding Partner of Palomar Capital Management Andrew Bulkeley Business Reporter at The Berliner Zeitung Jan Bouwens Professor of Accounting at the University of Amsterdam