EU negotiator: UK still not engaging on key Brexit issues

Marina Prentoulis from the University of East Anglia discusses the EU's chief Brexit negotiator saying he is worried and disappointed following a meeting with his UK counterpart over Brexit. With the deadline for Britain to leave the EU just a few months away, Michel Barnier says the UK is unwilling to compromise in order to reach a deal by October 31st. #UK #Brexit #MichelBarnier