The US will not join an international effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to all countries regardless of their wealth. President Donald Trump's administration says that's in part due to the World Health Organization's involvement. Washington used to be the UN agency's biggest donor, but in July, the White House began the process of withdrawing from the WHO, accusing it of favouring China and issuing bad advice during the pandemic. Analysts say by doubling- down on its bet to win the global vaccine race, the US could now stand to lose potential doses from a pool of vaccine candidates. COVAX, a global initiative led in part by the WHO, aims to provide two billion shots of effective and safe vaccines to participating countries by the end of next year. So far more than 170 countries are participating. For more on this, Dr Isaac Bogoch spoke to us from Toronto in Canada. He's an Infectious Diseases Consultant at Toronto General Hospital.