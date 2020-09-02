BIZTECH
Australia slips into recession as GDP shrinks 7% in Q2 | Money Talks
Lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19 are pulling Australia's economy down under. Its GDP fell by a record 7 percent between April and June, plunging the economy into recession. And experts are warning of tougher times ahead, unless the government launches more stimulus measures. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Paul Frijters joined us London. He's professor of Wellbeing Economics at LSE. #Australia #Recession #WildFires #Coronavirus
September 2, 2020
