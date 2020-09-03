Former Australian cop exposes racism

A former Australian police officer has come forward to expose the systemic racism he witnessed towards Indigenous people and other minorities. As an immigrant, he says that he also faced constant racism himself. In one incident, he describes a fellow officer taking a photo of a dead, homeless Aboriginal man and using it as his computer wallpaper at work.