September 3, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Navalny poisoning: World leaders call for the Kremlin to be held accountable
Director of The Eurasia Democracy Initiative Peter Zalmayev, discusses leaders around the world expressing concern and demanding answers from Russia over revelations that leading opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is in a coma had been poisoned by a Soviet-era chemical nerve agent. #AlexeyNavalny #worldleaders #nerveagent
Navalny poisoning: World leaders call for the Kremlin to be held accountable
Explore