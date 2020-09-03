September 3, 2020
Snowden Vindicated By US Court, Can He now Return Home?
A US Federal Appeals Court has deemed the NSA programme illegal, short of calling it unconstitutional. Edward Snowden blew the whistle on the mass surveillance which collected and analysed bulk data provided by telecom companies. The agency defended the programme claiming that it helped thwart terror attacks. It didn’t. #Snowden #PermanentRecord #NSA
