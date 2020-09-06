Does Saudi Arabia Need to Change its Strategy?

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged that by 2020 his nation would be able to live without oil. But it hasn’t exactly gone to plan. Oil exports have almost dried up, prices have crashed, the war in Yemen is still raging and the coronavirus pandemic has crippled the economy. So will MBS be forced to change course? Guests: Gregory Gause International Affairs Professor at Texas A&M University Annelle Sheline Middle East Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute Mohammed al Qubaiban Saudi and Gulf Affairs Expert​