France unveils $118B coronavirus recovery plan | money Talks
France aims to spend more than 100-billion- dollars over the next two years to pull its economy out of its worst slump since World War Two. President Emmanuel Macron's government hopes its recovery plan will create jobs and support businesses, so the eurozone's second-biggest economy can return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022. It comes as France reported 7-thousand new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day tally since the outbreak. Called 'France Relaunch', the stimulus package is worth 118-billion- dollars, or about four percent of the country's GDP. France is spending proportionally more public cash than any other big European country. We spoke to Jacques Reland from the northern port city Saint-Malo in France. He's a Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute. #France #StimulusPackage #Coronavirus
September 3, 2020
