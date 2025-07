Nursing home in Spain finds a way to ease loneliness

A nursing home in Spain installs large window allowing residents to see their relatives while speaking to them on the phone to fight loneliness sparked by the epidemic. Coronavirus in Spain 🇪🇸 👉 http://trt.world/138d Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw #Pandemic #Quarantine #NursingHome