How Liverpool’s street art helps local economy after lockdown

The 2020-2021 Premier League campaign gets underway this weekend, five weeks later than normal. For Liverpool’s fans, the pandemic meant celebrating last season’s title at home. But the city has found other ways of marking the historic year, including through the power of art. Sam Ashoo has more. Beyond The Game 👉 http://trt.world/1qw6 #PremierLeague #Liverpool #Football