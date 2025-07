Muslim doctor jailed for criticising India’s anti-Muslim citizenship law

This Muslim doctor in India has been imprisoned several times for reportedly voicing concerns against the Hindu nationalist government and a citizenship law that critics say is anti-Muslim. Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq #KafeelKhan #India #CAA