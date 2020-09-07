Disney's 'Mulan' makes Disney+ debut | Money Talks

The COVID-19 pandemic is derailing film production schedules worldwide. As cinemas remain closed or face capacity constraints, Disney has decided to release its latest offering, 'Mulan', on its streaming service instead. But subscribers will have to pay extra for the film, which may deter some viewers. Other productions, like Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' are still taking their chances on the big screen. #Disney #Mulan #StreamingService