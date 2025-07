Hundreds suffer eye injuries from Beirut blast ​

Last month’s #Beirut port explosion followed months of protests over Lebanon's plummeting economy, made worse by the COVID-19 #pandemic. Doctors now warn they desperately need medical equipment to treat survivors, especially those with life-changing injuries. Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 Lebanon Protests 🇱🇧 👉 http://trt.world/1pc8