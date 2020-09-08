Study: Asymptomatic patients more likely to infect others

A study in South Korea has found that asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers have as much of the virus, and carry it for as long as those who display symptoms of the disease. Emily Landon, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago explains how important it is to understand why some people are asymptomatic and others are not. #Coronavirus #Asymptomaticpatients #SouthKorea