Sergeant Halime: Woman posed as man to fight for Turkey’s independence

Get to know Sergeant Halime, the woman who posed as a man to fight for Turkey’s independence during World War I. She is just one of the many heroines in the country’s history. My Coronavirus Story 👉 http://trt.world/138v Life in Ruins 👉 http://trt.world/138c House of Hope 👉 http://trt.world/138s #TurkishIndependence #WomenHeroes #WWI