Tell Me: How do we overcome Islamophobia?

TRT World's Ayca Aydogdu shares your views and asks your questions from her home in self-isolation. Islamophobia and anti-Semitism expert Maryyum Mehmood and Huffington Post reporter Rowaida Abdelaziz debate on how we can overcome Islamophobia. Watch other episodes of ‘Tell Me’ 👉 http://trt.world/TellMe #Islamophobia #AntiSemitism #Racism