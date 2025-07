Beauty ad by Clicks deemed 'racist' in South Africa

Protesters in South Africa have raided several Clicks beauty stores after it ran an ad that has been deemed "racist" and "dehumanising" against Black people. Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw Locust Attacks 👉 http://trt.world/13qr #RacistClickAdvert #SouthAfrica #clickssouthafrica