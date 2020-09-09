WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Cavusoglu begins three-nation Africa tour
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu heads to Mali on the first leg of his three-nation West Africa tour. Cavusoglu will also visit Guinea-Bissau and Senegal, Turkey's economic partners in West Africa. Abdinor Dahir from the TRT World Research Centre explains the significance of this trip. #WestAfrica #MevlutCavusoglu #Turkey
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Cavusoglu begins three-nation Africa tour
September 9, 2020
