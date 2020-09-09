WORLD
2 MIN READ
Breaking the Two-Party System | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
A recent study by the PEW Research Center on Americans’ views of US democracy and the political system, published last week, found that a majority —62% of Americans —say that significant changes are needed in the fundamental design and structure of American government to make it work. Frustrated by the acrimony between Republicans and Democrats, an increasing number of Americans are registering as Independents, rather than democrats or republicans under the current electoral system. This year, for the first time in American history, registered Independents are outnumbering registered Republicans or Democrats. In a Gallop poll published last month, 26% of voters said they considered themselves Republican; 31% said they were Democrats; and 41% identified as Independent. So could this new data suggest the beginning of the end of, in effect, the two-party system? Guests: Nick Brana National Coordinator with the Movement for a People's Party Gary Johnson Former Presidential Nominee for the Libertarian Party Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
September 9, 2020
