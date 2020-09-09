September 9, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
French firms find innovative ways to recycle medical waste | Money Talks
The surge in COVID-19 infections in Europe is prompting many governments to reimpose restrictions. Those measures have caused job losses and sent corporate revenues plunging. But one industry that hasn't slowed is medical waste management. And as Miranda Lin reports, this waste is giving some businesses an opportunity to grow. #France #MedicalWaste #Covid19 #Recycling
