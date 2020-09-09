BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Six largest tech firms in the US lose $1T over three days | Money Talks
US tech stocks are rebounding after a massive sell-off over three days that drove the NASDAQ industrial average down by more than 10 percent at the start of this week. Analysts say rising US-China tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic may hinder the performance of some of the world's largest tech firms. Reports that Japanese conglomerate Softbank pumped up tech stocks are also stoking fears that the financial performance of these firms may not keep up with the rise in investments. That could lead to a deeper drawdown in the world's largest equity markets. For more on this, National Securities' Chief Market Strategist Art Hogan joined us from Boston. #TechStocks #Nasdaq #USChinaTentions
Six largest tech firms in the US lose $1T over three days | Money Talks
September 9, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us