Six largest tech firms in the US lose $1T over three days | Money Talks

US tech stocks are rebounding after a massive sell-off over three days that drove the NASDAQ industrial average down by more than 10 percent at the start of this week. Analysts say rising US-China tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic may hinder the performance of some of the world's largest tech firms. Reports that Japanese conglomerate Softbank pumped up tech stocks are also stoking fears that the financial performance of these firms may not keep up with the rise in investments. That could lead to a deeper drawdown in the world's largest equity markets. For more on this, National Securities' Chief Market Strategist Art Hogan joined us from Boston. #TechStocks #Nasdaq #USChinaTentions