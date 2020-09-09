Rolling Stones store opens on London's Carnaby Street | Money Talks

The Rolling Stones have opened a flagship store on London's Carnaby Street - the street synonymous with the music and fashion scene of the 1960s, from which the band emerged. The shop sells exclusive fashion lines and memorabilia devoted to one of the biggest music acts in the world. And the opening has gone ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the band, all of whom are now in their 70s, did not attend. Simon McGregor-Wood takes a trip down memory lane. #Rock #RollingStones #CarnabyStreet