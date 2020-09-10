Rural women in Indian villages battle economic troubles

India has now replaced Brazil with the world's second-largest Covid-19 caseload. More than 4.2 million people have been infected. And the economic fallout from the pandemic is massive and widespread. But as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, one group of women in western India is setting an inspiring example. Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc #indiacoronavirus #indiaeconomy #indianews