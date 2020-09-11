Evaluating Shinzo Abe’s Legacy, and Looking Ahead to Japan’s New Prime Minister

What legacy does outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leave behind? Did ‘Abenomics’ really transform Japan? And how will Japan’s new prime minister steer the world’s third largest economy into the future, as the country balances its relationship with the US and China, and fends off the North Korean nuclear threat? Guests: Ichiro Fujisaki Japan’s Former Deputy Foreign Minister and Ambassador to the US, UN and WTO Waqas Adenwala Asia Analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit