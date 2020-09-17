Battling For The Balkans

After a history of conflict and failed talks, Kosovo and Serbia seem to have taken a step towards peace. US President Donald Trump has taken the credit, but has he really brokered a breakthrough? And does a cold war with China have anything to do with it? We look at the battle for influence in the Balkans. Guests: Darko Trifunovic Former First Secretary of Bosnia's Foreign Service at the UN Victor Gao Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst and Balkans Expert