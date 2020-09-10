Will Trump ban Tik Tok? DEADLINE LOOMING

President Trump is concerned that Tik Tok’s Chinese owners, Byte Dance, will take your data and feed it back to the Chinese government and so he’s given them an ultimatum; sell Tik Tok to an American company or be shut down for good. He’s set a September 15th deadline. Does Trump have legitimate security concerns or is he just taking a swipe at China? We get the view from Washington, Beijing and a couple of TikTokkers.