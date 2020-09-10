South Korea launches another stimulus package worth $5B | Money Talks

South Korea's government says new outbreaks of COVID-19 are delaying economic recovery and threatening hundreds of thousands of businesses. Prime Minister Moon Jae-in has approved another stimulus package to prop up the economy. But as Mobin Nasir reports, it's not likely to be enough to save those worst-hit by lockdown. #SouthKorea #StimulusPackage #Covid19