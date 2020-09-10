Ghana authorities close Nigerian-owned businesses | Money Talks

Nigerians in Ghana say they have been discriminated against after many of their businesses were closed by local authorities. It's part of a suite of policies adopted by Ghana aimed at protecting local retail traders from foreign competition, which is dominated by Nigerians. As Aksel Zaimovic reports, the latest spat between Nigeria and Ghana could put further strain on their fragile relationship. #Ghana #NigerianTraders #GhanaInvestmentPromotionCentreAct