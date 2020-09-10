Women in India step up to provide for family after job cuts | Money Talks

India has now replaced Brazil with the world's second-largest COVID-19 caseload of more than 4.4 million people. The economic fallout from the pandemic is massive and widespread. But as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, one group of women in western India is setting an inspiring example by stepping out of gender norms and providing for their families. #India #JobCuts #WorkingWomen