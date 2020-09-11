Britain and EU hold emergency talks over Brexit deal

The United Kingdom and the European Union have held emergency talks over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty. It's led to Brussels threatening legal action against London if the UK pushes ahead with its plan to act outside international law. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Brexit 🇬🇧🇪🇺 👉 http://trt.world/1qss #brexit #euuk #uknews