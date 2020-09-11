BIZTECH
Turkey-France Tensions | Turkish Grand Prix
Turkey and France have found themselves trading barbs on everything from the war in Libya to the energy rich waters of the eastern Mediterranean. So, is their a way forward for the NATO allies? Plus, Formula 1 returns to Istanbul on November 15 for the first time in nine years. Guests: Francois Burgat Member of the European Council on Foreign Relations Giray Sadik Associate Professor at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University Greg Stuart Writer at Formula One Website Jason Tahincioglu Former GP2 Driver
September 11, 2020
