Is Iran Deliberately Defying the US?

#Iran is doubling down on its #defiance against the US by ramping up its #uranium enrichment program. Nearly two years of tensions saw a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are tensions set to flare up again? Is Iran daring the US to make the first move? 1979 Iran Hostage Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/137s US-Iran Crisis (2020) 🇺🇸🇮🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pc2