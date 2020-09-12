Ten EU states to take in 400 minors from Moria after camp fire

Ten European countries have agreed to accommodate 400 unaccompanied minors who escaped a deadly fire that broke out at a refugee camp on the Greek island of #Lesvos this week. Thousands of refugees are accusing the Greek authorities of neglect and leaving them without shelter. Refugee Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/1qw8 #Greece #MoriaCamp