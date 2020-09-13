Authorities fear ‘mass fatality event’ as US fires rage on

The California governor says the time for debate about climate change is over -as the worst wildfires in US history ravage the country's west coast. At least 25 people have been killed in California, Washington State, and Oregon, and dozens more are missing. And, as Liz Maddock reports, the worst is yet to come.